March Madness bracket: Live updates for 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket show on Selection Sunday

The field is set for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The bracket is topped by the Connecticut Huskies as the No. 1 overall seed. The rest of the No. 1 seeds include Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina.

The tournament opens on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four matchups in Dayton, Ohio. Tuesday will see No. 10 Colorado State face No. 10 Virginia and No. 16 Wagner facing No. 16 Howard. Wednesday will see No. 10 Colorado face No. 10 Boise State and No. 16 Grambling face No. 16 Montana State.

The First Four will air exclusively on TruTV (welcome back to that channel!). The first and second rounds will rotate between CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight air the following week on CBS and TBS. The Final Four will air exclusively on TBS, with the National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6 and the National Finals on Monday, April 8.

First Four

Tuesday: No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Wagner

Tuesday: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Colorado State

Wednesday: No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 16 Grambling State

Wednesday: No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 10 Colorado

East Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

West Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No 12 Grand Canyon

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State