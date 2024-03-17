March Madness bracket: Live updates for 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket show on Selection Sunday

The field is set for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The bracket is topped by the Connecticut Huskies as the No. 1 overall seed. The rest of the No. 1 seeds include Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina.
The tournament opens on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four matchups in Dayton, Ohio. Tuesday will see No. 10 Colorado State face No. 10 Virginia and No. 16 Wagner facing No. 16 Howard. Wednesday will see No. 10 Colorado face No. 10 Boise State and No. 16 Grambling face No. 16 Montana State.
The First Four will air exclusively on TruTV (welcome back to that channel!). The first and second rounds will rotate between CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight air the following week on CBS and TBS. The Final Four will air exclusively on TBS, with the National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6 and the National Finals on Monday, April 8.
First Four
Tuesday: No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Wagner
Tuesday: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Colorado State
Wednesday: No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 16 Grambling State
Wednesday: No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 10 Colorado
East Region
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson
No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State
South Region
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky
Midwest Region
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford
No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s
West Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No 12 Grand Canyon
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston
No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State