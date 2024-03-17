Yale hits a buzzer beater to beat Brown in Ivy Madness, advance to NCAA Tournament

The Yale Bulldogs are going to the Big Dance thanks to the smallest pure buzzer beater you will ever see.

Matt Knowling hits this baseline (floater?? jumper?? wrist flick??) to send the Elis through in dramatic fashion. Give the assist to Bez Mbeng.

YALE AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/zPsoi2VVGS — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 17, 2024

The Brown Bears were oh so close, but just couldn’t hold on from the foul line late.

When you almost make it but can't quite hold the Brown Energy in. pic.twitter.com/aULMSlt4rF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 17, 2024

More to come.