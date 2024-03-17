 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yale hits a buzzer beater to beat Brown in Ivy Madness, advance to NCAA Tournament

The Bulldogs advance to the Big Dance on a clutch late bucket.

By Collin Sherwin
Yale Bulldogs forward Jack Molloy celebrates after scoring a three point shot against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Yale Bulldogs are going to the Big Dance thanks to the smallest pure buzzer beater you will ever see.

Matt Knowling hits this baseline (floater?? jumper?? wrist flick??) to send the Elis through in dramatic fashion. Give the assist to Bez Mbeng.

The Brown Bears were oh so close, but just couldn’t hold on from the foul line late.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network