WBIT bracket 2024: Full list of matchups, schedule for Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

The Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament is a new event in its inaugural year, as the NCAA’s effort to create a sponsored event parallel to the men’s NIT. The WBIT invited 32 teams that didn’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament to participate, though some had the choice to refuse.

Teams will face off on campus sites in early rounds before moving to the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the semifinals on April 1 and the championship on April 3.

The full list of first round matchups and times are listed below. When dates and times are available, we’ll add them here. All first round matchups will take place on Thursday, March 21.

Seeded teams below host first round games

2024 WBIT bracket

First round

No. 1 Miami vs. Stony Brook

No. 4 Illinois vs. Missouri State

No. 3 Tulsa vs. Arkansas

No. 2 Washington vs. Georgetown

No. 1 Washington State vs. Lamar

No. 4 Santa Clara vs. BYU

No. 3 Florida vs. St. John’s (6:00 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Toledo vs. Cleveland State

——-

No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU

No. 4 Virginia vs. High Point

No. 3 Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall

No. 2 Cal vs. Hawai’i

No. 1 Penn State vs. George Mason

No. 4 Ball State vs. Belmont

No. 3 TCU vs. North Texas

No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech