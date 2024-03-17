WBIT bracket 2024: Full list of matchups, schedule for Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

The Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament is a new event in its inaugural year, as the NCAA’s effort to create a sponsored event parallel to the men’s NIT. The WBIT invited 32 teams that didn’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament to participate, though some had the choice to refuse.
Teams will face off on campus sites in early rounds before moving to the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the semifinals on April 1 and the championship on April 3.
The full list of first round matchups and times are listed below. When dates and times are available, we’ll add them here. All first round matchups will take place on Thursday, March 21.
Seeded teams below host first round games
2024 WBIT bracket
First round
No. 1 Miami vs. Stony Brook
No. 4 Illinois vs. Missouri State
No. 3 Tulsa vs. Arkansas
No. 2 Washington vs. Georgetown
No. 1 Washington State vs. Lamar
No. 4 Santa Clara vs. BYU
No. 3 Florida vs. St. John’s (6:00 p.m. ET)
No. 2 Toledo vs. Cleveland State
——-
No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU
No. 4 Virginia vs. High Point
No. 3 Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall
No. 2 Cal vs. Hawai’i
No. 1 Penn State vs. George Mason
No. 4 Ball State vs. Belmont
No. 3 TCU vs. North Texas
No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech