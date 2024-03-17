Ohio State takes interim tag off Jake Diebler, making him school’s next head coach

The Ohio State Buckeyes have taken the interim tag off Jake Diebler, making the school’s next basketball head coach. Diebler took over the lead job after the program fired Chris Holtmann due to his poor Big Ten record. Under Diebler, the Buckeyes went 6-2 to finish the season with wins over Purdue and Michigan State.

It’s a five-year deal for Diebler, who has been with the Buckeyes since 2019. He started as an assistant before rising to associate head coach and eventually getting the interim job to finish this season. According to Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology, Ohio State is in the “next four teams out” category, so the Buckeyes are unlikely to make the NCAA tournament. There’s a strong possibility they’ll play in the NIT.

Despite regular NCAA tournament appearances, the Buckeyes have not made it to the second weekend of the bracket since 2013. We’ll see if Diebler can help turn this program back into the powerhouse it once was. It’ll be an uphill climb in the expanded Big Ten conference, which adds four good basketball programs with UCLA, Oregon, Washington and USC coming in.