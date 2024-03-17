Florida’s Micah Handlogten taken off court on stretcher in SEC Championship Game

Update 1:38 p.m. Handlogten is on his way to the hospital, but that’s all we know for now.

Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten suffered a severe lower leg injury early in the first half of the SEC Championship Game against Auburn on Sunday.

ESPN’s Marty Smith said Handlogten’s lower left leg was placed in an air cast, and then was wrapped in towels due to the blood he was losing getting on the court. We won’t show a replay of the injury here, but it’s safe to say it was pretty gruesome.

Handlogten’s teammates came over to wish him well as he was wheeled off the court, and his parents were on the floor as well as he was taken away.

Handlogten averages 5.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gators. The 7’1 sophomore transfer from Marshall provides plenty of defensive coverage for a team that often struggles to get stops. While he might not contribute as much in terms of points, this is an injury that could be taken under consideration by the NCAA Selection Committee in terms of March Madness seeding for UF on Sunday.