Where is the NIT Final Four in 2024?

Selection Sunday will send 68 teams to the NCAA Tournament, but there is still a postseason opportunity for those that fall short of the coveted at-large bids this season. The NCAA hosts the NIT each year, an annual 32-team invitational that serves as a secondary tournament to March Madness. Last season, North Texas took home the NIT title with a championship win over UAB.

The early rounds of the NIT are hosted at various campus sites, but the semifinal round and the championship game will send teams to the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the Butler Bulldogs. The final two rounds of the tournament will take place on Tuesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 4.

The NIT field and bracket will be revealed at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 17, following the NCAA Tournament selection show. Teams are able to turn down an NIT bid if they so wish, and several such as Memphis and St. John’s have done so already.