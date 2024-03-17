NIT bracket 2024: Live updates as complete men’s National Invitation Tournament bracket released

The National Invitational Tournament Bracket has been released following the announcement of the NCAA Tournament’s field of 68. Several teams that were snubbed from March Madness, including Seton Hall, Indiana State, and Wake Forest, earned top seeds in the NIT and will be looking to prove that they should have been included in the NCAA Tournament.

However, that isn’t every team’s goal — St. John’s told the NIT not to send them an invitation after they were left on the outside of March Madness, effectively ending their own season.

We’ll update the complete bracket with the results below.

Full 2024 NIT Bracket

All times ET

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph’s: Wednesday, March 20, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 4 LSU vs. North Texas: Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m., SECN/ESPN+

No. 3 Providence vs. Boston College: Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m., ESPNU

No. 2 Princeton vs. UNLV: Wednesday, March 20, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State: Wednesday, March 20,87 p.m., ESPN+

No. 4 Georgia vs. Xavier: Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Richmond: Tuesday, March 19, 9 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Cornell: Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m., ESPN2

———————-

Top Right Bracket

No. 1 Indiana State vs. SMU: Wednesday, March 20, 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 4 Butler vs. Minnesota: Tuesday, March 19, 9 p.m., ESPNU

No. 3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Wednesday, March 20, 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco: Wednesday, March 20, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Bottom Right Bracket

No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU: Wednesday, March 20, 9 p.m., ESPN2

No. 4 UCF vs. USF: Tuesday, March 19, 9 p.m., ESPN+

No. 3 Iowa vs. Kansas State: Tuesday, March 19, 9 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Utah vs. UC-Irvine: Tuesday, March 19, 11 p.m., ESPN2