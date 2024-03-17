Pick on the Spread for Florida-Auburn on March 17

The Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers will meet in the SEC Tournament Championship Game with both teams safely in the NCAA Tournament, but looking for one more big win to bolster their resumes.

Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers (-5.5, 155.5)

Both teams have been efficient on offense with Auburn entering the weekend 13th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while Florida is 21st with Florida using their bigs to generate much of their production.

The Gators entered Saturday grabbing 37.3% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, the third-highest rebound rate in the country and is facing an Auburn team that has very few holes, but cleaning up the defensive boards is one of them.

Auburn entered Saturday allowing opponents to grab 28.6% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which ranks 249th in defensive rebound rate in the country while Florida in games played away from home is 100th in defensive rebound rate.

The physical style of basketball and the way Florida attacks the glass gives the team plenty of opportunities at the free throw line even outside their home arena, ranking 18th in free throws made per possession in games played away from home.

Florida should get even more opportunities than normal at the free throw line as Auburn is 324th in the country in fouls committed on a per possession basis away from home.

When these teams met up in Gainesville on February 10, Florida picked up an 81-65 win, holding Auburn to 3-of-17 3-point shooting and committing just seven turnovers to Auburn’s 15.

While duplicating the level of domination Florida had the first time around is unlikely, the Gators match up well with Auburn and their stable of forwards should keep this game snug, giving the Gators a chance to win the SEC Tournament.

The Play: Florida +5.5

