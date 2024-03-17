How to find out the bracket for the 2024 WBIT and WNIT

Selection Sunday is upon us, which means brackets will be unveiled for the 2024 NCAA basketball tournaments for the women and men. The men’s bracket will arrive starting at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, while the women’s will arrive starting at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPNU.

Once those brackets are revealed and the bubble teams are sorted out, the secondary tournaments for the men and women get their crack at remaining teams. The men will have the annual National Invitation Tournament (NIT) while the women have added a new tournament. The Postseason WNIT still exists, but the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) will now serve as the No. 2 tournament for the women’s teams.

WBIT bracket

The WBIT will feature 32 teams. The tournament starts with first-round matchups on March 21, then follows with the second round on March 24 and the quarterfinals on Match 28. The highest-seeded teams will host games at campus site for those first three rounds. The WBIT semifinal and final games will take place on April 1 and 3 at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 32-team field will include the first four teams ruled out of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament by the Women’s Basketball Committee. They will claim the top four seeds in the WBIT. Any regular season conference champion that does not earn selection into the NCAA tournament will receive an automatic big to the WBIT. The remaining at-large field will be determined by the eight-member WBIT Selection committee.

ESPN will broadcast the WBIT across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+. However, it does not appear ESPN will broadcast a selection show for the tournament. We’ll provide an updated bracket as the WBIT announces the teams and matchups for the inaugural 2024 tournament.

WNIT bracket

The 2024 Postseason WNIT will unveil its bracket after the NCAA and WBIT brackets and schedules are released. The tournament organizers announced that the bracket will be ready for viewing later on Monday, March 18. The first round runs March 20-22, the second round airs March 23-26, and the third round airs March 27-29. The quarterfinals run March 30 and April 1. The semifinals take place April 2 and 3. The championship game will broadcast on Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

We’ll post the full postseason WNIT bracket as soon as it’s available.