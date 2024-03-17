Get your printable March Madness bracket for the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament

The women’s college basketball regular season is a wrap and the conference tournaments close out on Sunday, March 17. The final four automatic bids will be decided, and then we’ll find out the complete bracket for the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday evening. The women’s selection show will get underway at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

If you’re looking to fill in the teams as the bracket is announced, you can print out the bracket below to follow along during the ESPN selection show on Sunday evening.

2024 March Madness printable bracket

The women’s tournament begins on Wednesday, March 20 with the First Four games ahead of the Round of 64. The first round tips off on Friday, March 22 and the tournament runs through April 7 when the women’s national champion will be decided at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

South Carolina, Stanford, Iowa, and USC are currently projected to grab the four No. 1 seeds in the tournament as of Sunday morning. USC upset Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game and that coupled with Ohio State losing to Maryland in the Big Ten quarterfinals moved the Trojans into the top line.

You can view the full printable bracket below, or click here if your device does not support the embed. There will be brackets pre-filled in after the show, but this will allow you to follow along on Sunday evening. The First Four starts on Wednesday, but most contests don’t require you to make a pick in those games. You’ll have until Friday morning to submit your brackets.