Which No. 1 seeded team is the best in the 2024 NCAA tournament?

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set as 68 teams will try to turn their Final Four teams into a reality. As always, the field is divided into four regions and standing atop each of this regions is a No. 1 seed.

We’ll take a look the top seeds in this year’s tournament and determine who is likeliest to cut down the nets at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

2024 March Madness: Best No. 1 seed

Going over No. 1 overall seeds

The four No. 1 seeds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament are UConn, Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina. UConn is the No. 1 overall seed of the entire tournament and will be in the East Region. The defending national champions will get the benefit of playing near their home fans as their first two games will be in Brooklyn before heading to Boston for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

Houston is the South Region representative and earned its No. 1 seed after dominating through its first season in the Big 12. Purdue will represent the Midwest Region out of the Big Ten and is looking for redemption after last year, where it become just the second one-seed in history to fall to a 16-seed. UNC brings up the rear of the group as the West Region representative and is back in the Big Dance after missing the tournament altogether last year.

Which team is most likely to lose?

After last year’s debacle, Purdue has to prove itself before anyone can take the team seriously as a national title threat. The Boilermakers’ side of the Midwest bracket is full of potential landmines as the likes of Utah State, TCU, Kansas, or Gonzaga could take them out before the Elite Eight.

Which team is most likely to win it all?

UConn has been the most dominant team in college basketball this season and as the defending national champions, it should continue to get the benefit of the doubt until someone can step up and pull an upset. Even in a tough region, it’s hard to imagine the Huskies not at least making a return trip to the Final Four.