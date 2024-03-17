 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which team will win West Region in 2024 March Madness?

We go over the bracket for the West Region and pick which team will come out and advance to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

By Nick Simon
Baylor v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set as 68 teams will try to turn their Final Four teams into a reality. The West Region should be a really competitive corner of the bracket as it has a good mix of familiar powers and mid-majors that could do some damage

Below, we’ll go through the West Region field and make a prediction of who will be its representative for the Final Four in Glendale, AZ.

2024 March Madness prediction: West Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No 12 Grand Canyon
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

This is another region that could see its fair share of upsets and what better way for No. 4 Alabama head coach Nate Oats to celebrate the massive extension he just received than to drop a first-round game to No. 4 Charleston.

Teams like No. 1 UNC and No. 2 Arizona could wreck shop if their firing on all cylinders, but are also vulnerable for an early exit. I’m bullish on Saint Mary’s and think that it can go on a run to the Elite Eight after winning the West Coast Conference title.

However, this region sets up perfectly for Baylor to make a run and I think Scott Drew’s squad will book its first trip to the Final Four in three seasons.

Pick: Baylor

More From DraftKings Network