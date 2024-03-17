Caitlin Clark tracker: Who is Iowa playing in 2024 WNCAA Tournament, which region will they play in?

The field is set for the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament and we now know the path Iowa guard Caitlin Clark faces in her final college games before she is the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes claimed a No. 1 seed and will open the tournament in front of their home fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. They will host the winner of the No. 16 seed play-in game between the Holy Cross Crusaders and UT-Martin Skyhawks in the first round of the tournament.

Assuming we don’t see a monumental upset, Clark and the Hawkeyes will host the winner of the No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the No. 9 Princeton Tigers. A win there will send them to the MVP Arena in Albany, New York for the Sweet 16 and potentially the Elite Eight. The Final Four will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The most intriguing matchup ahead of a potential showdown with South Carolina would be in the Elite Eight. LSU claimed the No. 3 seed in Iowa’s region, which sets up a potential national title game rematch in Albany.

This marks the fourth straight year Iowa has reached the tournament and their first time as a top seed since the 1992 tournament. They lost in the second round that season. This year, they’ll look to build on last year’s appearance the national title game. They lost to LSU 102-85 in their best tourney finish in school history.