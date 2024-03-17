Which team will win South Region in 2024 March Madness?

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set as 68 teams will try to turn their Final Four teams into a reality. The South Region should be a really competitive corner of the bracket as it has a good mix of high level squads and teams riding hot streaks into the Big Dance.

Below, we’ll go through the South Region field and make a prediction of who will be its representative for the Final Four in Glendale, AZ.

2024 March Madness prediction: South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

The South Region is headed up by No. 1 Houston and I think there’s potential for some chaos to be had here. I’m looking directly at No. 11 NC State and No. 12 James Madison as these two teams that have a tremendous amount of momentum heading into the Big Dance. The region also features No. 2 Marquette and No. 3 Kentucky, two talented rosters that could absolutely go on a heater here if everything is clicking.

However, to the chagrin of many, I have Duke coming out of the South. I think the Blue Devils can withstand Houston’s unrelenting defense in the Sweet 16 and after that, they’ll have a clear path to Glendale.

Pick: Duke