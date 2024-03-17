 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which team will win South Region in 2024 March Madness?

We go over the bracket for the South Region and pick which team will come out and advance to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

By Nick Simon
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set as 68 teams will try to turn their Final Four teams into a reality. The South Region should be a really competitive corner of the bracket as it has a good mix of high level squads and teams riding hot streaks into the Big Dance.

Below, we’ll go through the South Region field and make a prediction of who will be its representative for the Final Four in Glendale, AZ.

2024 March Madness prediction: South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

The South Region is headed up by No. 1 Houston and I think there’s potential for some chaos to be had here. I’m looking directly at No. 11 NC State and No. 12 James Madison as these two teams that have a tremendous amount of momentum heading into the Big Dance. The region also features No. 2 Marquette and No. 3 Kentucky, two talented rosters that could absolutely go on a heater here if everything is clicking.

However, to the chagrin of many, I have Duke coming out of the South. I think the Blue Devils can withstand Houston’s unrelenting defense in the Sweet 16 and after that, they’ll have a clear path to Glendale.

Pick: Duke

