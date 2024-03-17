March Madness First Four game preview: No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Wagner

The field for the 2024 NCAA Tournament is set, and the First Four returns to its traditional home of the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton. The four winners over two nights will move onto the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 16 seed Howard Bison will face the No. 16 seed Wagner Seahawks on Tuesday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the matchup.

Once odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Tuesday, March 19

Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Location: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Howard -3

Over/Under: 126.5

Moneyline: Howard -166, Wagner +140

No. 16 Howard Bison

NET: 273

KenPom Overall: 274

KenPom O: 192

KenPom D: 334

Record: 18-16

Strength of Schedule: 338

Conference: MEAC

Conference Record: 9-5

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

Howard is back in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year, a significant accomplishment considering it experienced a three-decade drought prior to this two-year run. The Bison finished fourth in the regular season MEAC standings before going on a run through the conference tournament, downing Morgan State and Norfolk State before defeating Delaware State in the championship game.

Junior guard Bryce Harris was the star of the show by putting up 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Meanwhile, Harvard/Ohio State transfer Seth Towns was finally able to hit the court again after a long collegiate career plagued by injuries.

No. 16 Wagner Seahawks

NET: 290

KenPom Overall: 293

KenPom O: 334

KenPom D: 171

Record: 16-15

Strength of Schedule: 352

Conference: Northeast

Conference Record: 7-9

Quad 1 Record: 0-2

Wagner is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003 and its inclusion is a bit of a surprise. The Seahawks finished the regular season with a sub-.500 before going on an unexpected run through the NEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed. They pulled off upset victories over Sacred Heart and Central Connecticut State before taking down Merrimack in the championship game to earn the league’s autobid to the Big Dance.

Junior guard Melvin Council Jr. was the engine for Wagner this season, putting up 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Fellow guard Tahron Allen is also a player to watch as he averaged 10.8 points and 5.1 boards a contest.