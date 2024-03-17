March Madness First Four game preview: No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 16 Grambling State

The field for the 2024 NCAA Tournament is set, and the First Four returns to its traditional home of the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton. The four winners over two nights will move onto the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 16 seed Montana State Bobcats will face the No. 16 seed Grambling State Tigers on Wednesday. Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the matchup.

Once odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Wednesday, March 20

Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Location: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Montana State -4.5

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: Montana State -205, Grambling State +170

No. 16 Montana State Bobcats

NET: 208

KenPom Overall: 213

KenPom O: 234

KenPom D: 197

Record: 17-17

Strength of Schedule: 257

Conference: Big Sky

Conference Record: 9-9

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

Montana State is in the NCAA Tournament for a third year in a row after winning its third straight Big Sky Tournament championship. This was actually a stepback year for the Bobcats as they finished the regular season with a sub-.500 record under first-year head coach Matt Logie. However, they turned it on in the league tourney with victories over Weber State and Sacramento State before toppling rival Montana in the title game.

Senior guard Robert Ford III was the catalyst for this team as he averaged 15.9, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game and earned Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process. You should also keep your eye out for the duo of Brian Goracke and Brandon Walker, both of whom put up at least 13 ppg.

No. 16 Grambling State Tigers

NET: 279

KenPom Overall: 267

KenPom O: 298

KenPom D: 196

Record: 20-14

Strength of Schedule: 316

Conference: SWAC

Conference Record: 14-4

Quad 1 Record: 0-6

Grambling State is in the NCAA Tournament for the very first time at the Division I level, winning the SWAC Tournament after falling short in the title game last season. The Tigers cruised through the regular season conference slate to earn the No. 1 seed in the league tourney and ultimately put down Texas Southern in the title game to punch its ticket.

Head coach Donte Jackson earned SWAC Coach of the Year honors and his primary weapon is junior guard Kintavious Dozier. He put up 13.1 points per game and was helped in the starting lineup by Tra’Michael Moton and Antwan Burnett.