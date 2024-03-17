Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from West Region

The 2024 NCAA Tournament West Region is led by No. 1 seed Arizona, with North Carolina as the No. 2 seed. The Wildcats have +180 odds to win the region and reach the Final Four in Glendale, and the Tar Heels follow at +235. The Baylor Bears are the No. 3 seed at sit at +600 to reach the Final Four at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite New Mexico’s No. 11 seeding, they enter the tournament with the sixth-best odds to reach the Final Four out of their region.
Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the West Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Final Four West Region Odds To Win
Arizona +180
North Carolina +235
Baylor +600
Alabama +1000
Saint Mary’s +1100
New Mexico +2500
Michigan State +2500
Nevada +3000
Mississippi State +3500
Clemson +4000
Dayton +6000
Grand Canyon +8000
Charleston +30000
Long Beach State +40000
Colgate +45000
Howard +50000
Wagner +50000