Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from West Region

The 2024 NCAA Tournament West Region is led by No. 1 seed Arizona, with North Carolina as the No. 2 seed. The Wildcats have +180 odds to win the region and reach the Final Four in Glendale, and the Tar Heels follow at +235. The Baylor Bears are the No. 3 seed at sit at +600 to reach the Final Four at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite New Mexico’s No. 11 seeding, they enter the tournament with the sixth-best odds to reach the Final Four out of their region.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the West Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four West Region Odds To Win

Arizona +180

North Carolina +235

Baylor +600

Alabama +1000

Saint Mary’s +1100

New Mexico +2500

Michigan State +2500

Nevada +3000

Mississippi State +3500

Clemson +4000

Dayton +6000

Grand Canyon +8000

Charleston +30000

Long Beach State +40000

Colgate +45000

Howard +50000

Wagner +50000