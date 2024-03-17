Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from Midwest Region

The 2023 NCAA Tournament East Midwest is headed up by No. 1 seed Purdue, with Tennessee as the No. 2 seed. Creighton follows up as the No. 3 seed. Purdue is the favorite to win the Midwest and head to the Final Four in Glendale despite their early exit in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Tennessee comes in at +330, behind the Boilermakers’ +165 installation. Creighton follows at +340. None of the three top-seeded teams won their conference tournament.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the Midwest Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four Midwest Region Odds To Win

Purdue +165

Tennessee +330

Creighton +340

Gonzaga +650

Texas +1800

Kansas +1900

TCU +3500

South Carolina +6000

Utah State +8000

Oregon +9000

McNeese +10000

Virginia +15000

Colorado State +15000

Samford +25000

St. Peter’s +40000

Akron +40000

Montana State +50000

Grambling +50000