Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from Midwest Region

The 2023 NCAA Tournament East Midwest is headed up by No. 1 seed Purdue, with Tennessee as the No. 2 seed. Creighton follows up as the No. 3 seed. Purdue is the favorite to win the Midwest and head to the Final Four in Glendale despite their early exit in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Tennessee comes in at +330, behind the Boilermakers’ +165 installation. Creighton follows at +340. None of the three top-seeded teams won their conference tournament.
Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the Midwest Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Final Four Midwest Region Odds To Win
Purdue +165
Tennessee +330
Creighton +340
Gonzaga +650
Texas +1800
Kansas +1900
TCU +3500
South Carolina +6000
Utah State +8000
Oregon +9000
McNeese +10000
Virginia +15000
Colorado State +15000
Samford +25000
St. Peter’s +40000
Akron +40000
Montana State +50000
Grambling +50000