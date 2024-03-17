Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from South Region

The 2024 NCAA Tournament South Region is headlined by No. 1 seed Houston, with Marquette as the No. 2 seed.
Houston is the odds favorite to win the South Region as it has once again earned a top seed in the Big Dance. The Cougars were dominant in their first year in the Big 12 and racked up a nation-best 16 Quad 1 victories.
No. 4 Duke has the second shortest odds and could have a clear path to the Final Four should it get past Houston in a potential Sweet 16 matchup. Meanwhile, keep your eyes out for No. 11 NC State and No. 12 James Madison, both teams that are carrying tons of momentum heading into the tournament.
Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the South Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Final Four South Region Odds To Win
Houston +150
Duke +295
Marquette +550
Kentucky +850
Florida +1700
Nebraska +2000
Wisconsin +2200
Texas Tech +2200
Texas A&M +5500
Colorado +10000
NC State +10000
James Madison +10000
Boise State +10000
Vermont +20000
Oakland +40000
Western Kentucky +45000
Longwood +50000
Final Four South Region Schedule
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky