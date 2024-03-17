Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from South Region

The 2024 NCAA Tournament South Region is headlined by No. 1 seed Houston, with Marquette as the No. 2 seed.

Houston is the odds favorite to win the South Region as it has once again earned a top seed in the Big Dance. The Cougars were dominant in their first year in the Big 12 and racked up a nation-best 16 Quad 1 victories.

No. 4 Duke has the second shortest odds and could have a clear path to the Final Four should it get past Houston in a potential Sweet 16 matchup. Meanwhile, keep your eyes out for No. 11 NC State and No. 12 James Madison, both teams that are carrying tons of momentum heading into the tournament.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the South Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four South Region Odds To Win

Houston +150

Duke +295

Marquette +550

Kentucky +850

Florida +1700

Nebraska +2000

Wisconsin +2200

Texas Tech +2200

Texas A&M +5500

Colorado +10000

NC State +10000

James Madison +10000

Boise State +10000

Vermont +20000

Oakland +40000

Western Kentucky +45000

Longwood +50000

Final Four South Region Schedule

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky