Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from East Region

The 2024 NCAA Tournament East Region is headlined by No. 1 seed UConn, with Iowa State as the No. 2 seed.
UConn is understandably the odds favorite to win the East Region as it embarks on its quest for a second straight national championship. The Huskies have been the most dominant team in college basketball this season and it’s going to be difficult for anyone to stop them to upend their bid for back-to-back titles.
No. 4 Auburn has the second-highest odds to win the region and is gunning for its first trip to the Final Four since 2019. Meanwhile, San Diego State has the potential to create chaos at it looks to make the Final Four for a second year in a row.
Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the East Regional to reach the 2024 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Final Four East Region Odds To Win
UConn +110
Auburn +280
Iowa State +300
Illinois +700
BYU +2000
San Diego State +3500
FAU +5000
Washington State +6000
Northwestern +6000
Drake +9000
Duquesne +25000
Yale +35000
UAB +40000
South Dakota State +40000
Morehead State +40000
Stetson +50000
Final Four East Region Schedule
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson
No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquense
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State