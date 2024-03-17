Who has the best and worst odds to reach the 2024 Final Four from East Region

The 2024 NCAA Tournament East Region is headlined by No. 1 seed UConn, with Iowa State as the No. 2 seed.

UConn is understandably the odds favorite to win the East Region as it embarks on its quest for a second straight national championship. The Huskies have been the most dominant team in college basketball this season and it’s going to be difficult for anyone to stop them to upend their bid for back-to-back titles.

No. 4 Auburn has the second-highest odds to win the region and is gunning for its first trip to the Final Four since 2019. Meanwhile, San Diego State has the potential to create chaos at it looks to make the Final Four for a second year in a row.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the East Regional to reach the 2024 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four East Region Odds To Win

UConn +110

Auburn +280

Iowa State +300

Illinois +700

BYU +2000

San Diego State +3500

FAU +5000

Washington State +6000

Northwestern +6000

Drake +9000

Duquesne +25000

Yale +35000

UAB +40000

South Dakota State +40000

Morehead State +40000

Stetson +50000

Final Four East Region Schedule

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquense

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State