Full list of odds for every game in First Round, First Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament field is set with the bracket officially being revealed on Selection Sunday. Defending champions UConn are the No. 1 overall seed, while Purdue, Houston and UNC join them on the 1-line. The Boilermakers are hoping to avoid losing to a No. 16 seed for the second year in a row, while the Huskies hope to become the first program to win back-to-back national titles since Florida in the late 2000s.

Here is the complete list of opening odds for the First Four and First Round of March Madness in 2024.

2024 NCAA Tournament first round odds from Draftkings Sportsbook

First Four

Tuesday: No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Wagner

Spread: Howard -3

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: Howard -165, Wagner +140

Tuesday: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Colorado State

Spread: Colorado State -1.5

Over/Under: 118.5

Moneyline: Colorado State -125, Virginia +105

Wednesday: No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 16 Grambling State

Spread: Montana State -4.5

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: Montana State -205, Grambling +170

Wednesday: No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 10 Colorado

Spread: Colorado -2

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Colorado -135, Boise State +114

East Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson

Spread: UConn -26.5

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: UConn -20000, Stetson +3500

No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern

Spread: Northwestern -2, FAU +2

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Northwestern -135, FAU +114

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

Spread: SDSU -7.5, UAB +7.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: SDSU -310, UAB +250

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

Spread: Auburn -12.5, Yale +12.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Auburn -750, Yale +525

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

Spread: BYU -7.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: BYU -326, Duquense +260

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

Spread: Illinois -13.5, Morehead State +13.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Illinois -1000, Morehead State +650

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

Spread: Washington State -1.5, Drake +1.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Washington State -125, Drake +105

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

Spread: ISU -16.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: ISU -1650, SDSU +950

South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

Spread: Houston -22

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Houston -6500, Longwood +2000

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

Spread: Nebraska -3, Texas A&M +3

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Nebraska -162, Texas A&M +136

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

Spread: Wisconsin -5.5, JMU +5.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -250, JMU +205

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

Spread: Duke -12.5, Vermont +12.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Duke -800, Vermont +550

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

Spread: Texas Tech -4.5

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -205, NC State +170

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

Spread: Kentucky -13.5, Oakland +13.5

Over/Under: 160.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -800, Oakland +550

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

Spread: Marquette, -16

Over/Under: 158.5

Moneyline: Marquette -1350, WKU +800

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU

Spread: TCU -3.5, Utah State +3.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: TCU -175, Utah State +145

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State

Spread: Gonzaga -6, McNeese +6

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -278, McNeese +225

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

Spread: Kansas -8.5, Samford +8.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Kansas -395, Samford +310

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon

Spread: South Carolina -1.5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: South Carolina -125, Oregon +105

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron

Spread: Creighton -13.5, Akron +13.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Creighton -800, Akron +550

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Spread: Tennessee -18.5, Saint Peters +18.5

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -2100, Saint Peters +1100

West Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Spread: Michigan State -2, Mississippi State +2

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -142, Mississippi State +120

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No 12 Grand Canyon

Spread: Saint Mary’s -5.5, Grand Canyon +5.5

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -250, Grand Canyon +205

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

Spread: Alabama -10, Charleston +10

Over/Under: 168.5

Moneyline: Alabama -535, Charleston +400

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

Spread: New Mexico -1.5, Clemson +1.5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: New Mexico -125, Clemson +105

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

Spread: Baylor -12.5, Colgate +12.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Baylor -675, Colgate +490

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada

Spread: Nevada -1.5, Dayton +1.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Nevada -125, Dayton +105

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

Spread: Arizona -21.5, Long Beach State +21.5

Over/Under: 159.5

Moneyline: Arizona -8000, Long Beach State +2200