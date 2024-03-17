2024 March Madness bracket: Rapid picks for every game as NCAA Tournament field revealed

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off this week and we just found out the full 68-team field for the Big Dance.

Below, I’ll give you my off the cuff prediction for the entire tournament field and who will be cutting down the nets at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on April 8.

2024 March Madness bracket: Rapid Reaction

South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

The South Region is headed up by No. 1 Houston and I think there’s potential for some chaos to be had here. I’m looking directly at No. 11 NC State and No. 12 James Madison as these two teams have a tremendous amount of momentum heading into the Big Dance.

However, to the chagrin of many, I have Duke coming out of the South. Once the Blue Devils take out the Cougars in the Sweet 16, they’ll have a clear path to Glendale.

East Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

Defending champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, but will have a tough slate of potential challengers to go through in the East Region. I was temped to go with a 15 over 2 upset here, but I had Iowa State advancing only to get clipped by Drake in Round Two.

Ultimately, I believe UConn is the only true “great” team in college basketball this season and I have them advancing to their second straight Final Four.

West Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No 12 Grand Canyon

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

This is another region that could see its fair share of upsets and what better way for Nate Oats to celebrate the massive extension he just received than to drop a first-round game to CAA champion Charleston. I’m also bullish on Saint Mary’s and think that it can go on a run to the Elite Eight.

However, this region sets up perfectly for Baylor to make a run and I think Scott Drew’s squad will book its first trip to the Final Four in three seasons.

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

The Midwest Region is top heavy and I honestly don’t see that many crazy upsets taking place. Of course, I have Utah State taking out Purdue in the second round because if Fairleigh Dickinson can punk the Boilermakers on a big stage, imagine what Great Osobor and the Aggies can do.

Once Purdue gets clipped, this region becomes wide open and I’ve chosen Creighton to break through and finally make a Final Four.

Final Four

It’s blue blood vs. blue blood in the national championship game and I think UConn will become the first team since Florida in the mid-2000’s to go back-to-back.