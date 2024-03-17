2024 March Madness bracket: Rapid picks for every game as NCAA Tournament field revealed

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off this week and we just found out the full 68-team field for the Big Dance.
Below, I’ll give you my off the cuff prediction for the entire tournament field and who will be cutting down the nets at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on April 8.
2024 March Madness bracket: Rapid Reaction
South Region
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky
The South Region is headed up by No. 1 Houston and I think there’s potential for some chaos to be had here. I’m looking directly at No. 11 NC State and No. 12 James Madison as these two teams have a tremendous amount of momentum heading into the Big Dance.
However, to the chagrin of many, I have Duke coming out of the South. Once the Blue Devils take out the Cougars in the Sweet 16, they’ll have a clear path to Glendale.
East Region
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson
No. 8 FAU vs. No. 9 Northwestern
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State
Defending champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, but will have a tough slate of potential challengers to go through in the East Region. I was temped to go with a 15 over 2 upset here, but I had Iowa State advancing only to get clipped by Drake in Round Two.
Ultimately, I believe UConn is the only true “great” team in college basketball this season and I have them advancing to their second straight Final Four.
West Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No 12 Grand Canyon
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston
No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State
This is another region that could see its fair share of upsets and what better way for Nate Oats to celebrate the massive extension he just received than to drop a first-round game to CAA champion Charleston. I’m also bullish on Saint Mary’s and think that it can go on a run to the Elite Eight.
However, this region sets up perfectly for Baylor to make a run and I think Scott Drew’s squad will book its first trip to the Final Four in three seasons.
Midwest Region
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford
No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s
The Midwest Region is top heavy and I honestly don’t see that many crazy upsets taking place. Of course, I have Utah State taking out Purdue in the second round because if Fairleigh Dickinson can punk the Boilermakers on a big stage, imagine what Great Osobor and the Aggies can do.
Once Purdue gets clipped, this region becomes wide open and I’ve chosen Creighton to break through and finally make a Final Four.
Final Four
It’s blue blood vs. blue blood in the national championship game and I think UConn will become the first team since Florida in the mid-2000’s to go back-to-back.