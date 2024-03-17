No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Dayton Flyers will take on the No. 10 Nevada Wolfpack in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Nevada enters as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Dayton enters the NCAA Tournament operating at one of the slowest and methodical paces in the entire country. Patience on the offensive end allowed the Flyers to be one of the most efficient shooting teams in the nation, averaging 40.7% from three and 57.2% in eFG%. Defensively, their discipline allowed them to boast the third-lowest free throw rate at 21.8%.

Dayton key stats

NET: 23

KenPom Overall: 33

KenPom O: 19

KenPom D: 85

Record: 24-7

Strength of Schedule: 88

Conference: Atlantic 10

Conference Record: 14-4

Quad 1 Record: 3-4

The Wolf Pack head back to the Big Dance for the second-year in a row. Last season they were an 11-seed, but had the unfortunate task of having to play-in for their seed. Nevada lost in the First Four matchup against Arizona State. Nevada plays a slow offense, but it is largely while trying to work on creating opportunities for standout guards Kenan Blackshear and Jarod Lucas who combined to average 32.9 points per game.

Nevada key stats

NET: 34

KenPom Overall: 36

KenPom O: 40

KenPom D: 36

Record: 26-7

Strength of Schedule: 89

Conference: Mountain West

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 6-6

These are two very high-powered offenses in Dayton and Nevada. But Dayton is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country and we know how important that is in the tournament setting. So we’ll ride with the Flyers.

Pick: Dayton