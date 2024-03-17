No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 UVA/Colorado St: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers or Colorado State Rams in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Texas was at the mercy of the selection committee and were crossing their longhorns for an at-large bid. They were rewarded with a spot and take their up-tempo efficient offense to the Big Dance. This marks four years in a row that Texas has made the tournament and look to at least reach the Elite Eight again as they did last year. Guard Max Abmas averages 17.1 points and 4.3 assists per game and complements forward Dylan Disu (15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) well creating a tough dynamic duo for opponents.

NET: 30

KenPom Overall: 28

KenPom O: 18

KenPom D: 60

Record: 20-12

Strength of Schedule: 31

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 9-9

Quad 1 Record: 5-9

Virginia has made it back to the NCAA Tournament and will once again bring Tony Bennett’s patented slow, grinding pace with them to the Big Dance. UVA once again operated with the slowest tempo in the entire country with average possessions on both sides of the floor lasting over 19 seconds.The Cavs were effective at sending shots packing as they had the fourth-highest block rate in the country at 15.9%.

NET: 54

KenPom Overall: 68

KenPom O: 193

KenPom D: 7

Record: 23-10

Strength of Schedule: 77

Conference: ACC

Conference Record: 13-7

Quad 1 Record: 2-7

Colorado State is back in the Big Dance for the first time in two seasons and made it out of a tough Mountain West Conference. Offensive, the Rams are an extremely unselfish team as they had the second-highest assist rate in the country at 65.6%. On defense, they stymied opponents by forcing them into an average possession length of 18.9 seconds, the third highest length in the country.

NET: 36

KenPom Overall: 38

KenPom O: 42

KenPom D: 38

Record: 24-10

Strength of Schedule: 65

Conference: Mountain West

Conference Record: 10-8

Quad 1 Record: 6-7

Pick: TBD