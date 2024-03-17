No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise St/Colorado: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Florida will take on the No. 10 Boise State/Colorado in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

The Florida Gators are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. The Gators’ high-scoring offense, which ranks fifth in the nation in points per game, led them to some major wins over ranked teams including Kentucky and Alabama. The Gators were the top rebounders in the nation this season, but looked weak defensively.

Colorado makes it into the NCAA Tournament off the bubble and that was mainly due to its resume as it metrically ranked as a top 30 team in both KenPom and NET. There were two areas where the Buffs dominated in, one being three-point shooting where they shot 40% in the regular season. The other was on the boards, where they limited opponents to just 29.4 rebounds per game.

The Boise State Broncos are still on the hunt for their first ever NCAA Tournament win. This year marks the third consecutive season that Boise State has gone dancing. They put together a strong Mountain West performance this season after getting off to a 5-1 start in conference play, and have leaned on a strong defense in some close wins this season.

Pick: TBD