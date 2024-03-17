 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise St/Colorado: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Boise State/Colorado face off in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA tournament. We’ve got an initial preview of the game and make predictions.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Will Richard #5 of the Florida Gators reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the first half of the SEC Tournament Championship game at Bridgestone Arena on March 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The No. 7 Florida will take on the No. 10 Boise State/Colorado in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

The Florida Gators are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. The Gators’ high-scoring offense, which ranks fifth in the nation in points per game, led them to some major wins over ranked teams including Kentucky and Alabama. The Gators were the top rebounders in the nation this season, but looked weak defensively.

Colorado makes it into the NCAA Tournament off the bubble and that was mainly due to its resume as it metrically ranked as a top 30 team in both KenPom and NET. There were two areas where the Buffs dominated in, one being three-point shooting where they shot 40% in the regular season. The other was on the boards, where they limited opponents to just 29.4 rebounds per game.

The Boise State Broncos are still on the hunt for their first ever NCAA Tournament win. This year marks the third consecutive season that Boise State has gone dancing. They put together a strong Mountain West performance this season after getting off to a 5-1 start in conference play, and have leaned on a strong defense in some close wins this season.

Pick: TBD

