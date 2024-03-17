No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Washington State Cougars will take on the No. 10 Drake Bulldogs in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

The Washington State Cougars may have earned the second seed in the Pac-12, but they defeated No. 1 seed Arizona twice during the regular season. This NCAA Tournament berth marks the Cougars’ first since 2008. Washington State’s defense was its strong suit this season, ranking in the top 30 at KenPom.

Washington State

NET: 44

KenPom Overall: 42

KenPom O: 64

KenPom D: 27

Record: 24-9

Strength of Schedule: 84

Conference: Pac-12

Conference Record: 14-6

Quad 1 Record: 6-4

The Drake Bulldogs are going dancing for the second straight year after defeating top-seeded Indiana State in the MVC Championship Game, 84-80. The Bulldogs went 4-1 against Quad 1 opponents this season and put together a strong offensive attack, relying on guard Tucker DeVries, who led the team with 21.8 points per game.

Drake

NET: 47

KenPom Overall: 51

KenPom O: 39

KenPom D: 78

Record: 28-6

Strength of Schedule: 120

Conference: Missouri Valley

Conference Record: 16-4

Quad 1 Record: 4-1

Pick: Washington State