No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Baylor Bears will take on the No. 14 Colgate Raiders in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Baylor Bears

NET: 14

KenPom Overall: 14

KenPom O: 6

KenPom D: 62

Record: 23-10

Strength of Schedule: 1

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 11-7

Quad 1 Record: 10-9

Baylor enters the NCAA Tournament with one of the most efficient offenses in the entire country, operating at a steady, but effective tempo. The Bears were deadly from downtown throughout the season, leading the country in three-point shooting at 41%. On the other end, their defense was merely decent and was particularly vulnerable against shots inside the arc. That means they could be in for some high-scoring games throughout the tourney.

Colgate Raiders

NET: 125

KenPom Overall: 145

KenPom O: 211

KenPom D: 104

Record: 25-9

Strength of Schedule: 340

Conference: Patriot

Conference Record: 16-2

Quad 1 Record: 0-2

Colgate is making yet another trip to the NCAA Tournament and was able to do so by stifling opponents on the defensive side of the floor. The Raiders were effective at limiting second-chance opportunities and trips to the free-throw line while also holding opponents to just 29.9% shooting from three.

Pick: Baylor