No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Creighton Bluejays will take on the No. 14 Akron Zips in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Creighton Bluejays

NET: 11

KenPom Overall: 11

KenPom O: 12

KenPom D: 24

Record: 23-9

Strength of Schedule: 22

Conference: Big East

Conference Record: 14-6

Quad 1 Record: 8-5

The Creighton Bluejays are back in the Big Dance after the program reached the Elite Eight for just the second time in history last season. The Bluejays have still never quite made it to the Final Four, and are on the hunt this year to cross that bridge. Creighton’s offense is led by the trio of Baylor Scheierman, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Trey Alexander. They rank third in the nation in two-point shooting with a 61% success rate, and their offense puts up 80.8 points per night.

Akron Zips

NET: 108

KenPom Overall: 116

KenPom O: 164

KenPom D: 97

Record: 24-10

Strength of Schedule: 219

Conference: MAC

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 0-3

Akron won the MAC Tournament and will jump into the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. The Zips were more sound on the defensive side on the floor as opponents needed time to find an adequate shot against them. They are effective at guarding against the three as they limited foes to just 30% shooting from beyond the arc.

Pick: Creighton