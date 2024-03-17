No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Kentucky Wildcats

NET: 19

KenPom Overall: 18

KenPom O: 5

KenPom D: 106

Record: 23-9

Strength of Schedule: 66

Conference: SEC

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 6-7

Kentucky is back this year, and this team is coming in with their sights set past the first weekend. While the school hasn’t reached the Sweet Sixteen since 2019, this freshman-heavy team has all the makings for a great March Madness run. They average the second-most points per game and the fifth-most possessions per game in the country, and boast the best three-point shooting percentage in Division I.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies

NET: 126

KenPom Overall: 137

KenPom O: 135

KenPom D: 166

Record: 23-11

Strength of Schedule: 198

Conference: Horizon

Conference Record: 15-5

Quad 1 Record: 1-5

Oakland is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and won the Horizon League Tournament to earn the conference’s autobid. The Grizzlies are a team of interesting contrasts as they move with one of the slowest tempos in the country on offense but speed teams up and plays with a fast pace on defense.On defense, they have limited opponents to a nation-low 62.4% assist rate, so it has been extremely tough for teams to swing the ball against them.

Pick: Kentucky