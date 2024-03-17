No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 13 Charleston Cougars in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction. Alabama enters as a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama

NET: 9

KenPom Overall: 13

KenPom O: 2

KenPom D: 112

Record: 21-11

Strength of Schedule: 5

Conference: SEC

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 4-10

Can Alabama make it further than their Sweet Sixteen exit in 2023? The Tide dominate most offenses in the nation as they put up 90.8 points per game, but their defense is far from up to par. Alabama’s shortcomings on the defensive end of the court have shown up as the regular season comes to a close, but there’s always a chance that a team can turn things up a notch in the postseason. Guard Mark Sears leads the team with 20 points per game.

Charleston

NET: 97

KenPom Overall: 98

KenPom O: 58

KenPom D: 176

Record: 27-7

Strength of Schedule: 225

Conference: CAA

Conference Record: 15-3

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

Charleston is entering its second straight NCAA Tournament and got to this point by floating around 100 in metrics like NET and KenPom. What stands out about this Cougar team is the high volume of points they get from beyond the arc. 39.5% of their points come from three, which ranks 13th in the nation. It also helps that they can create second-chance opportunities with a 33.5% offensive rebounding rate.

Pick: Alabama