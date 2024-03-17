No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction. Duke enters as an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Duke

NET: 10

KenPom Overall: 8

KenPom O: 7

KenPom D: 26

Record: 24-8

Strength of Schedule: 75

Conference: ACC

Conference Record: 15-5

Quad 1 Record: 5-4

The Duke Blue Devils put together another strong run in the ACC this season and are looking to make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament this March after getting eliminated in the second round in 2023. Led by Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach, Duke’s offense averaged over 80 points per game and excelled from the three-point line throughout the regular season, while limiting opponents’ scoring to 66.7 points per game. Duke is a perennial contender in March and this year will be no different.

Vermont

NET: 102

KenPom Overall: 104

KenPom O: 161

KenPom D: 61

Record: 28-6

Strength of Schedule: 244

Conference: America East

Conference Record: 15-1

Quad 1 Record: 0-2

Vermont is back in the NCAA Tournament after once again solidifying itself as the class of America East. The team likes to play at a more slow, methodical pace and that has allowed it to dictate the terms of most of its games. The Catamounts have held opponents to just 46.7% in eFG% and 46.4% shooting from two.

Pick: Duke