No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the No. 12 UAB Blazers in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

San Diego State Aztecs

NET: 21

KenPom Overall: 21

KenPom O: 61

KenPom D: 9

Record: 24-10

Strength of Schedule: 24

Conference: Mountain West

Conference Record: 11-7

Quad 1 Record: 4-9

San Diego State came up short in the Mountain West conference tournament and will now need an at-large bid to go dancing. The Aztecs made it to the National Championship game last year, but lost to UConn. Forward Jaedon LeDee is the player to watch for San Diego State. He averages 21.1 points, 8.4 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

UAB Blazers

NET: 105

KenPom Overall: 106

KenPom O: 62

KenPom D: 208

Record: 23-11

Strength of Schedule: 98

Conference: American

Conference Record: 12-6

Quad 1 Record: 0-4

The UAB Blazers won the American Athletic Conference Tournament and are going dancing. It seemed at times that the postseason was going to be out of their reach with a 20-11 overall record, going 12-6 in conference play, but they got hot at the right time. Forward Yaxel Lendeborg averaged a double-double this season with 13.8 points and 10.5 rebounds. Guards Eric Gaines, Efrem Johnson and Alejandro Vasqueze each averaged double-digits in scoring this season, giving hope to the Blazers as they head into the NCAA tournament.