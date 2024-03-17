No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 8 Nebraska will take on the No. 9 Texas A&M in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Nebraska

NET: 33

KenPom Overall: 29

KenPom O: 34

KenPom D: 29

Record: 23-10

Strength of Schedule: 68

Conference: Big Ten

Conference Record: 12-8

Quad 1 Record: 4-7

Nebraska came close to a bid at the Big Ten title game, but blew a 15-point lead against Illinois and fell in the semifinal of the conference tournament. They are the only Power 5 team to have never won an NCAA Tournament game. This season, their defense was among the best in the nation, holding opponents to just 39.4% from the field.

Texas A&M

NET: 45

KenPom Overall: 43

KenPom O: 31

KenPom D: 56

Record: 20-14

Strength of Schedule: 19

Conference: SEC

Conference Record: 9-9

Quad 1 Record: 7-7

The Texas A&M Aggies were firmly on the bubble and needed a decent tournament run to make the Big Dance. The win over Kentucky in the tournament looks even better when combined with the Aggies’ regular season win over the Wildcats. Guard Wade Taylor IV made the All-SEC First Team thanks to his 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and four assists per game. While the focal point of the offense, guard Tyrece Radford is also deserving of recognition for his 16 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, creating quite the dynamic duo in the backcourt.

Nebraska/Texas A&M pick

Defense wins championships, but a lack of offensive consistency can make it really tough to get there. The Aggies are one of the worst shooting teams in the league. Yes, they have Wade Taylor, who can do it all, but Texas A&M is shooting 28.4% from three and 47% from the field. Unless the Cornhuskers completely fall apart on defense and the Aggies figure out how to play a more well-rounded and successful offense, Nebraska should advance.

Pick: Nebraska

2024 March Madness: No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Nebraska odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Nebraska -3, Texas A&M +3

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Nebraska -162, Texas A&M +136