No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 Houston Cougars will take on the No. 16 Longwood Lancers in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Houston returns to the tournament as a top seed after a dominant year in a challenging Big XII. The Cougars brought the best defense in the country to the court as they held opponents to 56.9 points per game and 38.3% from the field. Houston is still on the hunt for its first men’s basketball title, and last reached the Final Four in 2021.

Longwood is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons after winning the Big South Conference Championship Game. They took down the two top-seeded teams in the semifinal and the final of the Big South tournament after defeating both teams in the final month of the regular season. The Lancers are led by guard Walyn Napper.

Houston-Longwood pick

The Cougars lost a stunner to Iowa State in the Big 12 title game, but it did not cost them a No. 1 seed. Longwood might have a first half stretch where they make this one interesting, but there’s no reason to pick against Houston straight up. The Cougars will win and advance in Memphis.