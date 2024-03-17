No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 Connecticut Huskies will take on the No. 16 Stetson Hatters in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

The Huskies are looking to repeat, and already have Big East regular season and tournament hardware to show for their efforts this season. Their 57.1% effective field goal rate is third-best for a power conference team, and the 45.0% they hold opponents to in the same category is fourth in a major conference.

Senior point guard Tristen Newton will be an All-American, but the three-headed monster on the glass in Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan, and Hassan Diarra is what will keep opposing coaches up at night.

The Stetson Hatters are headed to their first ever NCAA Tournament after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. They finished off their run as the No. 2 seed in the conference with a three-point win over Austin Peay. The Hatters shot 36.5% from the three-point line this season, ranking 34th in the country. Keep an eye on guard Jalen Blackmon this postseason, who tossed up 21.5 points per game throughout the year.

UConn-Stetson pick

There will be a No. 16 seed that will give a No. 1 at least a little bit of trouble, but if we’re talking straight-up picks, we’re taking the high seed. Purdue is the No. 1 seed that could face the most trouble in this tournament, but UConn shouldn’t have too much trouble beating Stetson.