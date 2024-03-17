No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Dayton Flyers will take on the No. 10 Nevada Wolfpack in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. We’re going to go over the matchup with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dayton has reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, finally making the cut after a few close calls under head coach Anthony Grant. The Flyers have been one of the strongest mid-major programs throughout the campaign and spent a bulk of the season ranked in the AP Top 25. They held their own in a really competitive A-10, ultimately finishing third in the conference standings.

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II took a huge step forward as the leader of the team in the regular season, averaging 20.2 points on 55.1% shooting with 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Nevada went into the Mountain West Conference Tournament with an overall 26-6 record, going 13-5 in conference play. The Wolf Pack were ranked as the No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after ending the regular season on a seven-game win streak. Nevada was upset in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament by Colorado State, but will make the tournament with an at-large bid.

Nevada’s offense does a lot of the little things right. The Wolf Pack gets to the free throw line at the third-best rate in the league. They also rank in the top 25 for having the fewest amount of shots blocked and steals allowed. Nevada’s Jarod Luicas and Kenan Blackshear combine for an average of 32.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Both were named to the Mountain West’s All-Conference Second Team.

