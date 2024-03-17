No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 UVA/Colorado St: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers or No. 10 Colorado State Rams in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. UVA takes on the Rams in the First Four matchup to determine who advances to the Big Dance. Below we’ll be updating you on the odds for the game via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texas

The Texas Longhorns needed a deep run to ease concerns over whether or not they would make the Big Dance. The Longhorns were then upset by Kansas State in the second round and left their fate in the hands of the selection committee. Texas finished the regular season 20-11 overall, going 9-9 in conference play.

The Longhorns sported one of the best offenses in the league. Texas had the 19th best offense in terms of adjusted efficiency and finished above average in three-point, field goal and free throw percentage. The Longhorns were led by guard Max Abmas and forward Dylan Disu who combined for 32.9 points per game.

NET: 30

KenPom Overall: 28

KenPom O: 18

KenPom D: 60

Record: 20-12

Strength of Schedule: 31

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 9-9

Quad 1 Record: 5-9

Virginia

Virginia is back in the NCAA Tournament and was able to sneak in after being on the bubble for the past month. The Cavaliers were cruising right along near the top of the ACC standings before dropping into bubble territory by losing four of their last six contests. They were able to help their cause with an overtime victory over Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and came up just short in an OT loss to NC State in the semis.

UVA was anchored by senior guard Reece Beekman, who earned his second ACC Defensive Player of the Year honor this season. He had a statline of 14.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. 6’8” guard Ryan Dunn was also a menace on defense with 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

NET: 54

KenPom Overall: 68

KenPom O: 193

KenPom D: 7

Record: 23-10

Strength of Schedule: 77

Conference: ACC

Conference Record: 13-7

Quad 1 Record: 2-7

Colorado State

After taking a step back last season, Colorado State is back in the NCAA tourney for the second time in three years and managed to do so out of a tough Mountain West Conference. The Rams stormed out to a 12-1 start to the season, a stretch that included a signature victory over Creighton on Thanksgiving. However, they had to battle through the highs and lows of a difficult conference slate and ultimately finished seventh in the MWC standings.

Senior guard Isaiah Stevens was the spark plug for CSU this season, averaging 16.8 points and 7.0 assists per game. Joel Scott and Nique Clifford also offered major contributions by both putting up 12.5 points a night.

NET: 36

KenPom Overall: 38

KenPom O: 42

KenPom D: 38

Record: 24-10

Strength of Schedule: 65

Conference: Mountain West

Conference Record: 10-8

Quad 1 Record: 6-7

2024 March Madness: Texas vs. UVA/Colorado St odds

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD