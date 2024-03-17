No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Washington State Cougars will take on the No. 10 Drake Bulldogs in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’re going over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for the matchup.

The Washington State Cougars’ future may be in limbo with the dissolution of the Pac-12, but they went out with a bang. The Cougs finished with the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 conference tournament and defeated top seed Arizona in both regular season matchups between the teams.

Washington State has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2008. They put together a solid defense this season, holding opponents to 46.4% from the two-point range (35th in the nation) and grabbing 25.6 defensive rebounds per game (31st in the nation).

Washington State

NET: 44

KenPom Overall: 42

KenPom O: 64

KenPom D: 27

Record: 24-9

Strength of Schedule: 84

Conference: Pac-12

Conference Record: 14-6

Quad 1 Record: 6-4

The Drake Bulldogs didn’t win the MVC’s regular season title this year, but they took home the conference tournament championship, and with it, the coveted automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Drake overcame top-seeded Indiana State in the MVC championship game after beating Bradley in the semifinal. Guard Tucker DeVries led the team with 27 points in the 84-80 win. They went 1-1 against ISU in the regular season.

The Bulldogs were an impressive 4-1 against Quad 1 opponents this season. They put up over 80 points a night, and shot 55.1% from the two-point range (23rd in the nation). They ranked in the top 15 nationally in assist/turnover ratio.

Drake

NET: 47

KenPom Overall: 51

KenPom O: 39

KenPom D: 78

Record: 28-6

Strength of Schedule: 120

Conference: Missouri Valley

Conference Record: 16-4

Quad 1 Record: 4-1

2024 March Madness: Washington State vs. Drake odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD