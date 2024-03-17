NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 17

Although there are seven games on Sunday’s NBA schedule, only four come in on the main DFS slate at DraftKings. That makes finding value plays extremely challenging for managers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, $4,600

The Celtics point guard has cemented his spot in this rotation, although his minutes remain inconsistent. Pritchard had a few off games but gets a favorable matchup Sunday against the Wizards. Washington ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards, and the possibility of a blowout means Pritchard is likely to see more playing time. That should help his fantasy output.

Malaki Branham, Spurs, $4,400

It’s hard to trust Branham after three horrendous fantasy showings in a row. The Spurs guard might have hit rock bottom with just two fantasy points in the last contest but he should bounce back in Sunday’s game against the Nets. Brooklyn ranks 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards and as long as the playing time is there, Branham will deliver a strong outing.

Terance Mann, Clippers, $4,500

The Clippers combo guard has seen an increased role since Russell Westbrook’s injury, which has helped his fantasy standing over the last few games. Mann is averaging 19.8 fantasy points over the last four games and while his minutes were reduced in the last game, he could see more playing time if James Harden remains out. The Hawks present a favorable matchup, ranking 26th in fantasy points allowed to guards.