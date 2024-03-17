Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

There are seven games on Sunday’s NBA schedule, anchored by an afternoon doubleheader on ABC and an evening doubleheader on NBATV. These marquee matchups are just a few of the options bettors have when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Damian Lillard over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Suns (+114)

The Bucks point guard didn’t play in the last meeting against the Suns, and he’s gone under this line in the last two games. However, Lillard had an eight-game stretch prior to the last two unders where he shot 44.2% from behind the arc and went over this line six times, with both unders coming at three made triples. The Suns are a league-average side when it comes to defending the perimeter, and Lillard should be able to bounce back after some rough showings.

Michael Porter Jr. over 6.5 rebounds vs. Mavericks (-110)

The Nuggets forward has been strong on the glass of late, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game since the All-Star break. He’s gone over this line nine times in 12 games, and gets a solid matchup Sunday afternoon against Dallas. The Mavericks rank 26th in opponent rebounds allowed per game, setting up Porter Jr. for another strong outing on the boards.

Paolo Banchero over 6.5 assists vs. Raptors (+120)

The Raptors rank 28th in opponent assists allowed per game, and Banchero just logged eight assists against Toronto in the last game. The Magic forward remains the focal point of this offense, largely serving as a de-facto point guard. He’s gone over this line in the last two games and three of the last five, so the last game wasn’t a random assist-heavy showing. Banchero should be able to clear this line once again Sunday.

Cade Cunningham under 28.5 points + assists vs. Heat (-105)

Cunningham has sneakily been improving in his third season, raising his shooting percentages and overall stats. However, he’s gone under this line in each of the last two games. One of those was against the Heat, who are a stout defensive unit. Miami is fifth in opponent points allowed and a league-average side in opponent assists allowed. I think Cunningham continues to hit the under on this combo prop.

Paul George 25+ points vs. Hawks (+120)

George’s official line is set at 22.5 (over -125, under -105) but I like this alternate offering for a better payout. The Clippers forward has hit this mark in the last two games and has a favorable matchup with the Hawks. Atlanta ranks 29th in points allowed per game, so George should have no trouble scoring in this one. Even though he only had 18 points against the Hawks in the last meeting, George’s recent production suggests he’ll be more assertive in this game and hit this mark.