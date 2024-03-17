No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

In the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the No. 6 Clemson Tigers will face the No. 11 New Mexico Lobos on Friday, March 22 at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

We take a look at the matchup and odds below.

Clemson Tigers

NET: 35

KenPom Overall: 35

KenPom O: 27

KenPom D: 68

Record: 21-11

Strength of Schedule: 41

Conference: ACC

Conference Record: 11-9

Quad 1 Record: 5-5

Clemson is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, making it through after narrowly missing the cut last year. The Tigers got shot out of a cannon with an 11-1 start to the regular season, only to struggle early in ACC action. They’d eventually regroup to finish fifth in the conference standings, picking up a signature road victory over North Carolina in the process.

The team was once again led by senior center PJ Hall, who earned a few ACC Player of the Year votes by putting up 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Joseph Girard III and Chase Hunter were also staples of the starting lineup while junior Ian Schieffelin earned ACC Most Improved Player honors with 9.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

New Mexico Lobos

NET: 22

KenPom Overall: 23

KenPom O: 41

KenPom D: 23

Record: 26-9

Strength of Schedule: 85

Conference: Mountain West

Conference Record: 10-8

Quad 1 Record: 5-6

New Mexico is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 and punched its ticket by winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Lobos had to battle their way through an extremely tough MWC, hitting choppy waters towards the end of the regular season that put them on the bubble. However, they were able to go coast-to-coast in the conference tourney, knocking off Air Force, Boise State, and Colorado State before downing San Diego State in the championship game.

UNM was led by the triumvirate of Jaelen House, Donovan Dent, and Jamal Mashburn Jr., all of whom averaged at least 14 points per game. Meanwhile, JT Toppin earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors with a strong 12.5 points and nine rebounds a night.

2024 March Madness: No. 11 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Clemson odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico -1.5, Clemson +1.5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: New Mexico -125, Clemson +105