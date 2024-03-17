No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks will face the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The game will be from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, March 21. Tip-off time is TBA

South Carolina Gamecocks

NET: 51

KenPom Overall: 49

KenPom O: 46

KenPom D: 54

Record: 26-7

Strength of Schedule: 81

Conference: SEC

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 6-5

The South Carolina Gamecocks put together a solid season in the SEC, doing enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament despite an early exit from the conference tournament. They grabbed wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas A&M throughout the regular season and went 5-5 against Quad 1 opponents, but fell in a tough 31-point loss to Auburn in the SEC tournament.

Guard Meechie Johnson and forward BJ Mack each averaged over 13 points per game this season, and the Gamecocks’ defense held opposing offenses to 67 points per game (32nd in the nation). It was 2017 the last time South Carolina reached March Madness, and the Gamecocks went all the way to the Final Four as a No. 7 seed.

Oregon Ducks

NET: 59

KenPom Overall: 55

KenPom O: 50

KenPom D: 70

Record: 23-11

Strength of Schedule: 67

Conference: Pac-12

Conference Record: 12-8

Quad 1 Record: 4-6

Oregon took control of its own destiny and didn’t let the selection committee determine its fate. The Ducks went into the Pac-12 conference tournament as a No. 4 seed from a 20-11 regular season record, while going 12-8 in conference play. Oregon took down UCLA, Arizona and Colorado to win the Pac-12 Tournament a punch a ticket to the Big Dance, its first trip since 2021. The Ducks’ best trait tends to be their ball security on offense. They limit the amount of mistakes they make, but will need to work on creating better shot opportunities.

2024 March Madness: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: South Carolina -1.5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: South Carolina -125, Oregon +105