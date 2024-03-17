No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech Red Raiders

NET: 28

KenPom Overall: 25

KenPom O: 23

KenPom D: 45

Record: 23-10

Strength of Schedule: 30

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 11-7

Quad 1 Record: 6-9

After one year missing the Big Dance, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are going dancing. They finished the season with a 23-10 overall record, going 11-7 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech won its final two regular season games and then beat Baylor and BYU in the conference tournament. The Red Raiders fell in the conference tournament semifinals to Houston, but impressed the selection committee enough to earn an at-large bid.

The Red Raiders are led by guard Pop Isaacs who averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Texas Tech is one of the most efficient teams on offense in the league which is helped by their team three-point percentage (36.5%) and free throw percentage (77.8%).

NC State Wolfpack

NET: 63

KenPom Overall: 58

KenPom O: 47

KenPom D: 90

Record: 22-14

Strength of Schedule: 57

Conference: ACC

Conference Record: 9-11

Quad 1 Record: 3-8

NC State is in the NCAA Tournament and took the decision out of the hands of the selection committee. Entering the ACC Tournament on the bubble, the Wolfpack were able to impressively win five games in five days to win the historic tourney for the first time since 1987 and earn the league’s autobid to the Big Dance.

State will be led by senior guard D.J. Horne, who dropped 29 points in the ACC title game against North Carolina. Big 6’9”, 275 pound forward D.J. Burns Jr. is another player to watch as he averaged 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds a game for the Pack.

2024 March Madness: Texas Tech vs. NC State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas Tech -4.5

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -205, NC State +170