No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquense: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 BYU Cougars will face the Atlantic 10 champion No. 11 Duquense Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place in Omaha, Nebraska

BYU Cougars

NET: 12

KenPom Overall: 16

KenPom O: 11

KenPom D: 47

Record: 23-10

Strength of Schedule: 52

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 10-8

Quad 1 Record: 6-8

The BYU Cougars put together a solid first season in the Big XII, finishing the regular season with a 10-8 conference record and wins over Kansas, Baylor, and Iowa State. The Cougars last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and last won a game in the Big Dance in 2011, but this team has the potential for a deeper run. Led by Jaxson Robinson, the Cougars rank 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom.

The Cougars averaged 82.2 points per game in the regular season and shot 58.3% from the two-point range, ranking among the top 10 teams in the nation. They held their own in the Big XII this season, which was no easy feat, and may be able to reach the Round of 32 – or further – for the first time in over a decade.

Duquense Dukes

NET: 83

KenPom Overall: 90

KenPom O: 156

KenPom D: 34

Record: 24-11

Strength of Schedule: 98

Conference: Atlantic 10

Conference Record: 10-8

Quad 1 Record: 2-3

The Duquesne Dukes are going dancing after winning the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Duquesne finished the season on a four-game win streak and used that momentum to propel them toward big wins over Saint Louis, Dayton, St. Bonaventure and VCU. Duquesne will be making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 1977. They haven’t advanced past the first round since 1969.

Duquesne struggles on offense, and is more consistent on defense. While the Dukes’ adjusted offensive efficiency ranked 166 in the league, their defense is 28th-best. They excel at forcing turnovers and limiting opponents shooting percetnage from beyong the arc. Dusquene is led by guards Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III who combined for 32.2 points, 6.9 boards and 6.4 assists per game.

2024 March Madness: BYU vs. Duquense odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -7.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: BYU -326, Duquense +260