No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 13 Charleston Cougars in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place in Spokane, Washington on Friday, March 22.

Alabama

NET: 9

KenPom Overall: 13

KenPom O: 2

KenPom D: 112

Record: 21-11

Strength of Schedule: 5

Conference: SEC

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 4-10

The Crimson Tide boast the nation’s top offense by both KenPom’s standards and by points scored per game. Nate Oats’ group is led by Mark Sears, who averages 20.1 points per game. However, the Tide’s defense has let them down in multiple big games this season, and Alabama fans who remember last year’s early tournament exit may have some concerns on the defensive end after the Tide limped through the final games of the regular season. Sears is backed up by Grant Nelson and Aaron Estrada on offense, where the Tide average 90.8 points a night.

Charleston

NET: 97

KenPom Overall: 98

KenPom O: 58

KenPom D: 176

Record: 27-7

Strength of Schedule: 225

Conference: CAA

Conference Record: 15-3

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

Charleston is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after winning its second straight CAA Tournament title. The Cougars ended the year on an absolute heater and will step into the Big Dance with the nation’s second-longest win streak at 12. They punched their ticket by surviving an 82-79 overtime thriller against Stony Brook in the CAA championship game.

Keep an eye out for junior forward Ante Brzovic, who earned First Team All-CAA honors with 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Junior guard Reyne Smith was another solid contributor as he put up just under 13 ppg.

2024 March Madness: Alabama vs. Charlesotn odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD