No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament will tip off this week and in the West Region, the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels will face the No. 12 Grand Canyon Antelopes. The game will take place at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA.

Saint Mary’s Gaels

NET: 16

KenPom Overall: 20

KenPom O: 45

KenPom D: 16

Record: 26-7

Strength of Schedule: 108

Conference: West Coast

Conference Record: 15-1

Quad 1 Record: 5-3

The Gaels return to the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row. Last year, Saint Mary’s exited in the second round after a loss to the eventual championship-winning UConn Huskies. The Gaels won the West Coast Conference regular season title this year after going 1-1 against Gonzaga and 14-0 in the remainder of conference play to earn the top seed in the conference tournament.

They did not fare quite as well in non-conference games, and sustained early losses to Boise State, Xavier, and San Diego State. The Gaels have one of the top-ranked defenses in the country. They hold opponents to 59.7 points per game (3rd in the nation) on 40.2% shooting (13th in the nation).

Grand Canyon Antelopes

NET: 50

KenPom Overall: 53

KenPom O: 63

KenPom D: 51

Record: 29-4

Strength of Schedule: 209

Conference: WAC

Conference Record: 17-3

Quad 1 Record: 1-0

Grand Canyon is back in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years and is quickly becoming a mid-major staple in the Big Dance. The Antelopes only suffered a few setbacks during the regular season as they routinely dominated other conference foes. Enjoying a double-bye straight to the WAC Tournament semifinals, they handled business against Seattle before blowing out UT Arlington in the championship game.

The Lopes will be led by senior wing Tyon Grant-Foster, who earned WAC Player of the Year honors by putting up 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Fellow starters Gabe McGlothan and Ray Harrison also earned all-conference honors and will be players to watch.

2024 March Madness: Saint Mary’s vs. Grand Canyon odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Saint Mary’s -5.5, Grand Canyon +5.5

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -250, Grand Canyon +205