No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament will tip off this week and in the Midwest Region, the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys. The game will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

NET: 17

KenPom Overall: 15

KenPom O: 9

KenPom D: 46

Record: 25-7

Strength of Schedule:105

Conference: West Coast

Conference Record:14-2

Quad 1 Record: 3-6

The Zags have exited the Drew Timme era, but even without their iconic All-American on the team, Gonzaga dominated in the West Coast Conference this season until the championship game, in which they lost to Saint Mary’s, 69-60. They return to March Madness as a perennial contender, having reached the Sweet Sixteen in eight consecutive tournaments and the Elite Eight in five of those tournaments.

This season, the Zags defeated Kentucky and went 1-1 against Saint Mary’s in regular season play. They rank 15th overall at KenPom and 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency, averaging 84.3 points per game. Forwards Graham Ike and Anton Watson lead the team in scoring.

McNeese Cowboys

NET: 56

KenPom Overall: 60

KenPom O: 51

KenPom D: 84

Record: 30-3

Strength of Schedule: 337

Conference: Southland

Conference Record: 17-1

Quad 1 Record: 1-0

McNeese State will represent the Southland Conference after earning the automatic bid in their conference championship game. The Cowboys breezed through their conference tournament, grabbing two double-digit wins as the top seed to grab the title. McNeese State has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2002.

The Cowboys rank 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, and put up 78.4 points per game this season. They shot 48.3% from the field this year, ranking in the top 20 in the nation, and went 39.4% from the perimeter, landing in the top 10. Guard Shahada Wells leads the team with 17.8 points per game.

2024 March Madness: TEAM vs. TEAM odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Gonzaga -6, McNeese +6

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -278, McNeese +225