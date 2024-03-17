No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts in the Round of 64 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Duke

NET: 10

KenPom Overall: 8

KenPom O: 7

KenPom D: 26

Record: 24-8

Strength of Schedule: 75

Conference: ACC

Conference Record: 15-5

Quad 1 Record: 5-4

The Blue Devils put together yet another solid season in the ACC as one of the perennial conference powerhouses. Their offense was a strong point this season, putting up 80.2 points per game and shooting 38% from the three-point line, ranking 13th in the nation. Center Kyle Filipowski and guard Jeremy Roach, both of whom were on last year’s 5-seeded squad, led the Blue Devils in scoring this year. Their signature non-conference wins came against Baylor and Michigan State.

Last year’s Duke team fell in the second round, but this team has the makings for a deeper run. However, they fell short against North Carolina twice in the regular season – once at home and once on the road. Their ACC tournament run was also cut short by a loss to eventual dark horse champion NC State.

Vermont

NET: 102

KenPom Overall: 104

KenPom O: 161

KenPom D: 61

Record: 28-6

Strength of Schedule: 244

Conference: America East

Conference Record: 15-1

Quad 1 Record: 0-2

Vermont is heading to the NCAA Tournament and it has become a regular mid-major staple as this is its fifth appearance in eight seasons under head coach John Becker. The Catamounts once again walked through the America East this season and earned the league’s automatic bid by handling business in the conference tournament.

Junior guard T.J. Long led the team in scoring with 12.1 points per game and will be a player to watch when the Catamounts take the floor. Meanwhile, Tarleton State transfer Shamir Bogues made an immediate impact, earning America East Newcomer of the Year honors with 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds a game.

2024 March Madness: Duke vs. Vermond odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Duke -12.5, Vermont +12.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Duke -800, Vermont +550