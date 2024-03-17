No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers take on the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs in the Round of 64. The game time has yet to be announced, and the game will take place at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Auburn

NET: 5

KenPom Overall: 4

KenPom O: 10

KenPom D: 5

Record: 27-7

Strength of Schedule: 61

Conference: SEC

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 3-7

Auburn is back in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time under head coach Bruce Pearl and is trying to make it past the first weekend for the first time since its Final Four run in 2019. The Tigers held their own through a tough SEC slate, finishing near the top of the standings as one of the league’s elite before winning the conference tournament.

Junior forward Johni Broome is the player to watch for the Tigers as led the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks throughout the regular season. We’ll see if he can lead Auburn on a special run throughout the tourney.

Yale

NET: 81

KenPom Overall: 81

KenPom O: 85

KenPom D: 93

Record: 22-9

Strength of Schedule: 126

Conference: Ivy

Conference Record: 11-3

Quad 1 Record: 0-3

The Yale Bulldogs are headed back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out on the Ivy League bid last season. Their last appearance came in 2022. The Bulldogs defeated Brown by one point in the Ivy League Championship Game, hitting a buzzer beater to advance to the Big Dance. Yale went 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents this season, and will likely make an early exit from the tournament.

Forward Danny Wolf leads the Bulldogs with 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Yale boasts a top-25 ranked assist/turnover ratio. Guard Bez Mbeng added 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season.

2024 March Madness: Auburn vs. Yale odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn -12.5, Yale +12.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Auburn -750, Yale +525