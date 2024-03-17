No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Houston Cougars have secured the top seed in the South region and will open the 2024 NCAA Tournament facing the No. 16 Longwood Lancers. The matchup will tip off on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee. The game time and TV channel have yet to be announced.

No. 1 Houston Cougars

NET: 1

KenPom Overall: 2

KenPom O: 17

KenPom D: 2

Record: 30-4

Strength of Schedule: 14

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 15-3

Quad 1 Record: 16-4

The top-ranked Houston Cougars finished their first season in the Big XII with a regular season title, going 15-3 in conference play to earn the top seed in the conference tournament. Their defense was the best in the nation this season, holding opponents to just 56.9 points per game.

They return to March Madness in search of their first title. The Cougars have reached four consecutive Sweet Sixteens, and reached the Final Four in 2021, but have not gotten past the Final Four since the 1980s. Guard LJ Cryer leads the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game.

No. 16 Longwood Lancers

NET: 162

KenPom Overall: 157

KenPom O: 188

KenPom D: 145

Record: 21-13

Strength of Schedule: 283

Conference: Big South

Conference Record: 6-10

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

The Longwood Lancers are going dancing after winning the Big South as the No. 5 seed. They took down top-seeded High Point in a one-point game before dominating No. 2 UNC Asheville in the conference tournament. Longwood went 2-2 in their final four games of the regular season, and both wins came over the teams they faced in the conference tournament.

Guard Walyn Napper leads Longwood in scoring with 14.6 points per game, and forward Michael Christmas grabs a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.

2024 March Madness: No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 1 Houston odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -22

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Houston -6500, Longwood +2000